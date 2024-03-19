Eagles Signed DT P.J. Mustipher

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed DT PJ Mustipher to a one-year contract.

Mustipher, 24, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Saints signed Mustipher to their active roster in December.

In 2023, Mustipher appeared in four games for the Saints and recorded four total tackles.