Eagles Signed LB Chance Campbell

The Eagles announced they have signed LB Chance Campbell to the roster.

We’ve signed LB Chance Campbell and released WR Giles Jackson. pic.twitter.com/oyDuARgFHH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2025

In a corresponding move, the team cut WR Giles Jackson.

Campbell, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster while dealing with injuries. Campbell missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.