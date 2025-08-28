Eagles Signing CB Ambry Thomas To Practice Squad

The Eagles are signing CB Ambry Thomas to their practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz.

Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury. San Francisco waived him from injured reserve and Thomas finished out the year on Minnesota’s practice squad.

From there, he re-signed with Minnesota on a futures deal back in January but was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man roster cuts.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.