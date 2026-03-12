Eagles Signing CB Jonathan Jones To One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Commanders CB Jonathan Jones to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 32, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2016. He finished his three-year, $1.62 million contract and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

The Patriots then signed Jones to a three-year extension with a base value of $21 million and a max of $25 million, including $13 million guaranteed. He played out the final year of that deal and made $5.4 million in 2022.

He finished a two-year, $20 million deal with New England before signing a one-year deal with Washington last off-season.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and recorded 41 tackles, five pass defenses, a tackle for loss and a sack.