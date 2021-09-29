Eagles Signing DL Cameron Malveaux

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing DL Cameron Malveaux to a contract on Wednesday, according to his agent.

Malveaux, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and the team later signed him to their practice squad.

The Dolphins eventually promoted Malveaux to their active roster but he was once again among the team’s final roster cuts. He had brief stints with the Cardinals Chiefs, Washington and 49ers before signing on to the Browns practice squad last year.

Cleveland brought Malveaux back on a futures contract this past January before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Malveaux appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded four tackles and a forced fumble.