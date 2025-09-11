Eagles Signing DT Gabe Hall

Jeff McLane reports the Eagles are signing DT Gabe Hall to the practice squad.
In correspondence, the Eagles are releasing DT Jacob Sykes from the practice squad.
Here’s an updated list of the Eagles’ practice squad:
- LB Chance Campbell
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- S Andre Sam
- S Marcus Epps
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
- RB Audric Estime
- DB Ambry Thomas
- OL Hollin Pierce
- C Jake Majors
- DT Gabe Hall
Hall, 24, was a three-star recruit out of Texas in 2019 and committed to Baylor. Hall was a starter from 2021 to 2023 where he received Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023.
He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft but was among their final roster cuts. Hall re-signed to the practice squad for the season and re-signed after the season, but was waived after their Week 1 game this year.
Overall, Hall started 32 games in five years and recorded 77 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended.
In 2025, Hall has appeared in one game for the Eagles.
