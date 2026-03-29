Eagles Signing EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Eagles GM Howie Roseman announced Sunday that they’ve signed EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

Tryon-Shoyinka is a former high end edge prospect, who has yet to live up to expectations in the NFL. The Eagles are among the teams who keep an eye out for these types of players in the hope they can help them turn a corner.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He finished the final year of a four-year, $11,171,238 rookie contract as Tampa Bay elected not to exercise his fifth-year option.

The Browns signed him to a one-year deal last year before trading him to the Bears midseason in a pick swamp.

In 2025, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in 16 games for the Browns and Bears, recording 22 total tackles and no sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.