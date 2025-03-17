Eagles Signing Former Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Eagles are signing former Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari to a one-year contract on Monday.

Ojulari came up as a potential trade candidate last year. However, the deadline came and went with Ojulari remaining in New York and finishing out the season on injured reserve.

Ojulari, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract. Ojulari is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Ojulari appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 28 total tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.