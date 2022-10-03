Eagles Signing G Tyrese Robinson To Practice Squad

The Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed G Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad.
Eagles have signed G Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/64UKzVmxMo
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2022
- WR Devon Allen
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- WR Deon Cain
- S Andre Chachere
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- DE Matt Leo (international)
- TE Noah Togiai
- OL Cameron Tom
- DT Marvin Wilson
- LB Davion Taylor
- DB Mac McCain
- TE Dalton Keene
- WR Auden Tate
- OL Jarrid Williams
- OT Roderick Johnson
- OL Tyrese Robinson
Robinson, 24, went undrafted out of Oklahoma during the 2022 draft and later caught on with the Eagles.
He was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and blocked for current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
During his career at Oklahoma, Robinson made 38 starts for the Sooners at both guard and tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!