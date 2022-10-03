Eagles Signing G Tyrese Robinson To Practice Squad

The Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed G Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad.

Robinson, 24, went undrafted out of Oklahoma during the 2022 draft and later caught on with the Eagles.

He was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and blocked for current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

During his career at Oklahoma, Robinson made 38 starts for the Sooners at both guard and tackle.