Eagles Signing K Cameron Dicker To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are signing K Cameron Dicker to their practice squad.

Pelissero notes that if K Jake Elliott is unable to play in Week 5, Dicker will likely be promoted to the active roster.

Dicker, 22, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he was looking to catch on as a punter, before being waived and signing with the Ravens. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his four years with the Longhorns, Dicker made 60 of his 79 field goal attempts (75.9 percent) and converted 206 of his 210 extra-point tries. He also punted 55 times for 2,549 yards (46.3 YPP).