Eagles Signing OL Darian Kinnard To Futures Deal

Per Jeff McLane, the Eagles are signing OL Darian Kinnard to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kinnard, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Kentucky in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been on and off the team’s practice squad since and just won his second Super Bowl as a part of the team.

In 2022, Kinnard appeared in his only game for the Chiefs.