Eagles Signing OT Matt Pryor

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles are signing OT Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.

The veteran lineman started his career in Philadelphia and now returns after several years to provide depth for the Eagles up front.

Pryor, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of TCU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Pryor re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal in 2022 that was worth more than $5 million. From there he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023 and with the Bears in 2024.

In 2024, Pryor appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and made 15 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 21 guard out of 77 qualifying players.