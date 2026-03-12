Eagles Signing P Braden Mann To Four-Year, $14M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are signing P Braden Mann to a four-year, $14 million extension with $7 million guaranteed.

Mann, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year in 2023 of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him after failing to find a trade partner and he was claimed by the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh cut him during final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he caught on with Philadelphia soon after.

Mann was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year deal.

In 2025, Mann appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and punted 72 times for 3,591 yards, putting 20 inside the 20-yard line to go with eight touchbacks.