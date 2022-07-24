Eagles Signing RB JaQuan Hardy

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing RB JaQuan Hardy, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks.

The Eagles were thin at running back and the addition of Hardy should provide much needed depth and competition as the team prepares to kick off training camp.

Hardy, 24, signed a three-year rookie deal with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft.

Hardy was ultimately released before the start of the season and ended up spending time on and off the Cowboys’ practice squad and active roster throughout the year before signing a future’s contract with the team back in January. Dallas ended up releasing Hardy a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Hardy appeared in three games for the Cowboys and tallied 29 yards rushing over four carries and one touchdown.