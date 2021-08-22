Eagles Signing TE Cary Angeline

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Sunday that they have signed TE Cary Angeline after placing TE Jason Croom on injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed TE Cary Angeline and placed TE Jason Croom on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/4q7b61vesQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2021

Angeline, 23, went undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2020 and is now catching on with the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season as an undrafted free agent.

During his three years at North Carolina State, Angeline caught 61 passes for 960 yards (15.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.