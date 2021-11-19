Eagles Signing TE Dallas Goedert To Four-Year, $59M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2025.

Adam Schefter reports that Goedert’s extension is a four-year, $59 million deal with $35.7 million guaranteed.

Philadelphia officially announced his extension.

Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021

Goedert, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season.

Goedert was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Goedert has appeared nine games and recorded 29 receptions for 429 yards (14.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.

