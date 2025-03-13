Eagles Signing TE Harrison Bryant

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are signing former Raiders TE Harrison Bryant to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.

Bryant, 26, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 by the Browns. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2023 and joined the Raiders on a one-year deal for 2024.

In 2024, Bryant appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded nine receptions for 86 yards (9.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.