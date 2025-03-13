Eagles Signing TE Harrison Bryant

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are signing former Raiders TE Harrison Bryant to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
Bryant, 26, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 by the Browns. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2023 and joined the Raiders on a one-year deal for 2024.
In 2024, Bryant appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded nine receptions for 86 yards (9.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!