Eagles Signing TE Stone Smartt To One-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are signing Jets TE Stone Smartt to a one-year deal.

Smartt, 27, played quarterback at Old Dominion University and transitioned to tight end after signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team in each of his first three seasons, but the team declined to tender him as a restricted free agent last offseason. Smartt signed with the Jets on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Smartt appeared in 15 games for the Jets and caught seven passes on nine targets for 52 yards.