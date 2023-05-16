Eagles Signing WR Charleston Rambo, Waiving OT Jarrid Williams

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they are signing WR Charleston Rambo to a contract and waiving OT Jarrid Williams.

Williams, 25, wound up going undrafted in 2022 and later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived William and he was later signed to their active roster. Williams spent the season on and off of their roster.

Williams has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Rambo, 23, went undrafted out of Miami in 2022 before catching on with the Panthers and was among their final roster cuts.

He was later drafted into the XFL by the Orlando Guardians but is now opting to sign with the Eagles.

In 2023, Rambo appeared in nine games for the Guardians in the XFL and caught 31 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns.