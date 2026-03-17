Eagles Signing WR Hollywood Brown To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Eagles are signing Chiefs WR Marquise Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million.

Brown, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million in 2024 and another one-year deal in 2025.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 16 games and recorded 49 receptions for 587 yards (12.0 YPR) and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.