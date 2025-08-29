Eagles Signing WR Javon Baker To Practice Squad

According to Mike Reiss, former Patriots WR Javon Baker is expected to sign on to the Eagles’ practice squad. 

Javon Baker

The Patriots were interested in bringing Baker back to their practice squad, but it appears as though he’s opted for a fresh start. 

Philadelphia will need to make a corresponding roster move, but here’s their updated practices squad:

  1. LB Chance Campbell
  2. WR Elijah Cooks
  3. G Kenyon Green
  4. TE E.J. Jenkins
  5. CB Brandon Johnson
  6. OLB Patrick Johnson
  7. TE Cameron Latu
  8. WR Terrace Marshall
  9. QB Kyle McCord
  10. CB Parry Nickerson
  11. T Hollin Pierce
  12. OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  13. CB Eli Ricks
  14. S Andre Sam
  15. S Marcus Epps
  16. WR Britain Covey
  17. OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
  18. WR Javon Baker

Baker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2024, Baker appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for 12 yards, to go along with three kickoff returns for 79 yards (26.3 YPR).

