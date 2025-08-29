Eagles Signing WR Javon Baker To Practice Squad

According to Mike Reiss, former Patriots WR Javon Baker is expected to sign on to the Eagles’ practice squad.
The Patriots were interested in bringing Baker back to their practice squad, but it appears as though he’s opted for a fresh start.
Philadelphia will need to make a corresponding roster move, but here’s their updated practices squad:
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Elijah Cooks
- G Kenyon Green
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- WR Terrace Marshall
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- T Hollin Pierce
- OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- CB Eli Ricks
- S Andre Sam
- S Marcus Epps
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
Baker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.
He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2024, Baker appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for 12 yards, to go along with three kickoff returns for 79 yards (26.3 YPR).
