Eagles TE Dallas Goedert’s Knee Injury Not Considered Significant

According to Jeff McLane, the initial MRI returns on TE Dallas Goedert‘s knee injury are not considered to be serious.

McLane adds the team is hoping it’s just a sprain but he will undergo more testing on Monday.

Goedert, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

In 2024, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 38 of 46 targets for 441 yards (11.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.