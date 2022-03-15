Eagles Tender RFA G Nate Herbig

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles have tendered pending free agent G Nate Herbig.

Herbig will receive the original round tender which will be about $2.4 million. The Eagles have the right of first refusal if another team gives Herbig an offer sheet but won’t receive any compensation given he’s a former UDFA.

Herbig, 23, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He signed a three-year, $2.02 million deal and has managed to make the roster each of the past three seasons.

For his career, Herbig has appeared in 33 games for the Eagles and made 17 starts, primarily at guard. In 2021, Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 30 guard out of 82 qualifying players.