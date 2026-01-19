Eagles To Interview Former Bucs OC Josh Grizzard For Same Role

Jordan Schultz reports the Eagles are interviewing former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard for their OC opening on Monday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Eagles’ OC opening:

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Scheduled)

Grizzard, 35, hails from Lizard Lick, North Carolina, and began his coaching career at Yale and Duke as an assistant.

He moved up to the NFL, joining the Dolphins in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach and also had a stint as the team’s WR coach.

Grizzard joined the Buccaneers in 2024 in his first job as a passing game coordinator and was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season before being let go after the year.

In 2025, the Buccaneers ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 21 in total offense, incuding No. 21 in rushing and No. 20 in passing.