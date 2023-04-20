Eagles Hiring Matt Patricia As Senior Defensive Assistant

Update:

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have officially hired Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant.

The Philadelphia Eagles initially posted on their website that they’ve added Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant on Thursday.

However, it was later taken down.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni later said that they are “trending” in the direction of hiring Patricia, per Zach Berman.

Reports from last month mentioned that Patricia was a candidate to join the Eagles’ staff in some capacity.

Patricia’s future in New England has been in question all offseason after he lost offensive coordinator duties.

The Broncos interviewed Patricia for their defensive coordinator role before hiring Vance Joseph.

Patricia, 48, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004. He held a number of positions during his 14 years in New England including assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

The Lions hired Patricia as their head coach in February of 2018. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before being fired during the 2020 season.

From there, Patricia returned to the Patriots as a senior football advisor for the 2021 season.

During his three years as Lions’ head coach, Patricia led the team to a record of 13-19-1 (31.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.