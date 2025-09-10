Eagles Tweak Practice Squad For Week 2, Cut CB Eli Ricks

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DT Jacob Sykes to the practice squad and released CB Eli Ricks in a corresponding move.

We’ve signed DT Jacob Sykes to the practice squad and released CB Eli Ricks from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/EIv1jNwU2Q — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2025

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

LB Chance Campbell TE E.J. Jenkins CB Brandon Johnson TE Cameron Latu QB Kyle McCord CB Parry Nickerson S Andre Sam S Marcus Epps WR Britain Covey OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International) WR Javon Baker RB Audric Estime DB Ambry Thomas OL Hollin Pierce RB Montrell Johnson DT Jacob Sykes

Ricks, 23, started his career at LSU before transferring to Alabama. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft and made the team in his first two seasons.

The Eagles cut Ricks coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad.

In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.