Eagles Tweak Practice Squad For Week 2, Cut CB Eli Ricks

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DT Jacob Sykes to the practice squad and released CB Eli Ricks in a corresponding move.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- S Andre Sam
- S Marcus Epps
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
- RB Audric Estime
- DB Ambry Thomas
- OL Hollin Pierce
- RB Montrell Johnson
- DT Jacob Sykes
Ricks, 23, started his career at LSU before transferring to Alabama. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft and made the team in his first two seasons.
The Eagles cut Ricks coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad.
In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.
