Eagles Waive CB Shakial Taylor

The Eagles announced on Thursday they have waived CB Shakial Taylor.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts and was on and off of their roster.

The Broncos claimed Taylor and re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal in 2020. However, he was once again waived and this time claimed by the Giants.

Taylor opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New York waived him earlier this year and he was claimed by the Eagles.

In 2019, Taylor appeared in five games for the Eagles and recorded seven tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.