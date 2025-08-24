Eagles Waive DB Lewis Cine With Injury Designation

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that they’ve placed DB Lewis Cine on waivers with an injury designation.

Cine was seen on crutches following the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Jets.

Should Cine clear waivers on Monday, he would revert to the Eagles’ injured reserve list.

Cine, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that included a $5,539,382 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. However, the Vikings waived him in the third year of the deal.

Cine caught on with Buffalo’s practice squad shortly after being let go by Minnesota and he was on and off of their roster before the Eagles added him to their active roster last season.

In 2024, Cine appeared in one game for the Bills.