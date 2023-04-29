Eagles Waive DT Marvin Wilson

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles are waiving DT Marvin Wilson.

Wilson, 24, signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 out of Florida State but was waived coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad in September of 2021.

He appeared in one game that season after being activated to the actives roster and recorded three tackles.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded four tackles.