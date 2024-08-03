Eagles Waive TE McCallan Castles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have waived TE McCallan Castles with an injury designation.

Castles suffered an injury during open practice and will revert to IR if he clears waivers.

Castles signed with the Eagles as a UDFA in May. He committed to Cal in 2018 out of Colorado where he played five games in two years. Castles transferred to UC Davis for three seasons before transferring to Tennessee for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Castles appeared in 46 games for Cal, UC Davis and Tennessee where he caught 92 passes for 1,226 yards (13.3 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.