Eagles Waive WR Deontay Burnett

The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived WR Deontay Burnett with a non-football injury designation on Tuesday.

Burnett, 23, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Jets’ practice squad a couple of days later.

Burnett was on and off of the Jets’ roster in 2018 before signing with the 49ers’ practice squad in 2019. From there, he joined the Eagles has been on and off of their roster.

In 2020, Burnett appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught three passes for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.