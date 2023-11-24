Eagles Waiving DE Derek Barnett

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are waiving DE Derek Barnett on Friday.

Barnett came up as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline after being limited to a part-time role so far this year. Reports previously mentioned that he wanted a trade out of Philadelphia, so the wheels were turning on a change to occur at some point.

Ralph Vacchiano points out Barnett has missed the last two weeks due to “personal reasons.”

Barnett, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.

He restructured his contract last offseason and is scheduled to make $3.5 million guaranteed and a base salary of $1,125,000.

In 2023, Barnett has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles and no sacks.