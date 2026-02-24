Eagles Will Try To Reach Agreement With TE Dallas Goedert For 2026

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Eagles GM Howie Roseman said they’ll talk to TE Dallas Goedert‘s agent in the next few days to try to work out an agreement for him to return in 2026.

Roseman said he’s “very appreciative of Dallas Goedert,” and is glad they were able to work something out for him to play in Philadelphia this past season.

Last year, Goedert took a $4.25 million pay cut and had his $10 million remaining salary fully guaranteed to lower his cap hit by $1.05 million. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts.

Goedert, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make $14.25 million in 2025.

In 2025, Goedert appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 60 passes for 591 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Goedert as the news is available.