Eagles Willing To Listen To Offers For A.J. Brown, But Not Expected To Trade Him Before Deadline

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles are not expected to trade star WR A.J. Brown before the upcoming deadline.

Schefter does, however, say that the Eagles would be willing to listen to any trade offer, but his sources believe the team wouldn’t deal Brown for anything less than a “blockbuster offer.”

Schefter adds that this kind of offer isn’t expected to be made by a team before the deadline, even though there are teams around the league eyeing Brown as a potential trade option.

Brown will miss Week 8’s game, but Schefter mentions that there’s a “realistic chance” he’ll return on November 10.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in four games for the Eagles and caught 14 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.