Eagles Worked Out LB Malik Reed

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles brought in LB Malik Reed for a workout on Tuesday.

Reed, 28, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million. He was then traded to the Steelers, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

As an unrestricted free agent, Reed signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2023 season but was among Miami’s final roster cuts. He then caught on with the Raiders practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster before being released and catching on with the Dolphins.

In 2023, Reed appeared in four games for the Raiders, recording three total tackles.