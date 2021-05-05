Early 2022 NFL Mock Draft

It’s a tradition like no other. The second the current NFL draft is in the books, everyone starts looking ahead to next year’s draft.

Obviously, there’s a lot that’s going to happen in the next year that will determine how things shake out. But consider this a preview of some of the prospects who are already turning heads as potential high picks and future stars.

The draft order is based on the current Super Bowl odds.

1. Houston Texans: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley has helped turn both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray into No. 1 overall picks and under his watch Jalen Hurts went from potential running back convert to starting NFL quarterback. Rattler is the next in line and the first true QB recruit Riley has had. There are no sure bets in the 2022 quarterback class but an early consensus is starting to form around Rattler as the top guy.

2. Detroit Lions: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

A star since he stepped on campus his first year, Thibodeaux is the heavy favorite to be the first non-quarterback selected, potentially as high as No. 1 overall if no passer steps up.

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Ohio State DE Zach Harrison

Ohio State has been a defensive line factory and Harrison very well could be the next in line if he puts it all together in 2021. The length and athleticism are there, the production hasn’t been so far. If he puts it all together, he could join the Bosa brothers and Chase Young as blue-chip draft picks.

4. New York Jets: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr

Stingley was a sensation as a true freshman and should push to be one of the highest cornerbacks ever selected if he rebounds from injuries that held him back in 2020.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

This past draft class was infamously weak when it came to defensive tackles and interior linemen. 2022 should be much better and Leal could be the best of the bunch. He’s 6-4 and 290 pounds but moves much quicker than you’d think for a man his size.

6. Philadelphia Eagles: USC DE Drake Jackson

There are a number of promising edge rushers in the 2022 group and Jackson is near the top of the list to keep an eye on. He started the entire season as a freshman and was one of the most disruptive defensive linemen on the team. He never really got off the ground in 2020 as USC’s season was disrupted by the pandemic but a good season in 2021 would vault him high up draft boards in 2022.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama LB Christian Harris

The Alabama pipeline continues at a number of positions, but notably at linebacker after a knee injury derailed a promising start to Dylan Moses‘ career. Harris forced his way into the starting lineup his first year with the Tide and hasn’t looked back.

8. New York Giants: Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks

There’s a big trend with pipeline schools in this mock, and Ohio State has churned out quality corners almost as much as it has elite defensive ends. Banks has flashed the past couple of seasons and could be the next elite Buckeye corner taken high in the draft. He has great size at over six feet tall but he’s also a pretty smooth mover.

9. Carolina Panthers: North Carolina QB Sam Howell

Howell is the top contender to push Rattler for the top spot as things stand ahead of the 2021 season. He’s been a starter for the Tar Heels since his true freshman season and put up crazy numbers in their Air Raid offense. He has a lot of similarities to Mayfield and Joe Burrow in terms of skillset, as he throws with more touch than power. His tools and system will be question marks but it’ll be hard for NFL teams to ignore three years of production as a starter.

10. Washington Football Team: Georgia QB JT Daniels

A transfer from USC after being hurt and unseated by Kedon Slovis, Daniels landed with the Bulldogs and flashed in limited action last season. He was just the second true freshman in Trojans history to be named the starting quarterback and has the pedigree that will perk up NFL scouts in what’s generally seen as a weak class.

11. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama OT Evan Neal

Neal is absolutely gargantuan, listed at 6-7 and 360 pounds on Alabama’s team website. He moved from guard to tackle as a sophomore and thrived on the outside. If he has a big year at left tackle, scouts could see the next Mekhi Becton and this draft slot could look low.

12. Arizona Cardinals: Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

Leaning on some of the analytical resources looking at this coming class, few cornerbacks have excelled as much in man coverage as Gardner has for the Bearcats. Cincinnati could be one of the better teams in the country this season so there will be chances for Gardner to prove himself against top competition yet again. So far, he’s passed with flying colors.

13. Minnesota Vikings: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

There’s a trend with a lot of the top edge rushers in 2022. They’re all big. Hutchinson fits that mold at 6-6 and nearly 270 pounds. An ankle injury robbed him of most of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but he still almost declared for the 2021 draft. He has some obvious power at his size as well as some quickness that could make him an in-demand prospect next year.

14. New York Giants (from Bears): Georgia OLB Nolan Smith

Smith was the top high school player in the nation in 2019, ahead of Thibodeaux, but he has yet to have the same kind of impact after failing to unseat the more veteran starters ahead of him on the depth chart at Georgia. His time is coming, though, and the 6-3, 235-pound Smith can make up a lot of ground in a hurry.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Ridder is the type of toolsy prospect teams will be keeping an eye on as a candidate to come out of “nowhere” to be a top quarterback pick. His game has some similarities to Carson Wentz, as he’s a big, strong passer with a plus arm and some ability to pick up yards with his feet as well.

16. Tennessee Titans: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Falcons WR Julio Jones has been the prototype at the position for a long time but the hard part is they just don’t make many people as big, fast and athletic as Jones. Burks might be close, though. At 6-3 and 220 pounds, Burks has the size to match Jones and displayed some similar athleticism at times in 2020. A massive season could put him at the top of what is yet again a deep group of wide receivers.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

The conversation with Hamilton starts with his size, as safeties who are 6-4 and 210 pounds are rare. Even rarer are safeties with that size who can move as easily as Hamilton does. Another productive year and the middle of the first round will be too low.

18. New England Patriots: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Olave could have declared for this past year’s draft and had a great shot at being a top-50 pick. Another year in school could boost the speedster’s stock even higher, though, the same way it did for DeVonta Smith. Olave will face some of the same questions Smith did, as both are taller, thinner players, though Olave is still built thicker than Smith.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Elam secured the starting job for the Gators this past season as a sophomore and more than held his own. At 6-2 and 193 pounds, he has outstanding size for the position.

20. New Orleans Saints: Alabama WR John Metchie

Watch out, Alabama still has more future NFL players on its depth chart at wide receiver. Metchie was second on the team in receiving in 2020 and more than stepped in for Jaylen Waddle after the latter’s ankle injury. He’s poised for a huge season as the Crimson Tide’s No. 1 receiver.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Miami OT Zion Nelson

Nelson made huge strides between his first and second seasons at Miami and has developed into a promising left tackle prospect as he’s added weight. Continuing to hold up in pass protection while improving as a run blocker will be key for him.

22. New York Jets (from Seahawks): Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Green has been an excellent lineman for the Aggies for the past two seasons, all at guard. Now as a junior, Green is kicking out to tackle, and if he continues his dominant play, he could really juice his stock.

23. Dallas Cowboys: Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett

Garrett broke out in 2020 with one of the best pass rush win rates in all of college football according to PFF. He’s back in Columbus for another season in 2021 as a super senior, taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of covid eligibility. He could boost his stock even further with another big season for the Buckeyes.

24. Denver Broncos: Ohio State OT Thayer Munford

Another Ohio State player taking advantage of the extra eligibility, Munford is a mammoth athlete and has 26 games of starting experience heading into a super senior season. He’s more athlete than technician at this point but he also battled a back injury in 2019. This draft slot is a projection but one Munford is capable of hitting.

25. Green Bay Packers: Purdue DL George Karlaftis

Karlaftis was a menace as a true freshman, recording 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss his first year. He was on a similar pace in 2020 before an injury shortened his season to just two games and he finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss. Assuming he picks up where he left off, Karlaftis will be yet another big end at 6-4, 270 in this class.

26. Cleveland Browns: Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

Kinnard could have declared for this past draft and had a strong shot at being a Day 2 pick. But the 6-5, 345-pound lineman elected to return to Kentucky for another season to try and boost his stock even higher. He’s a strong projection at guard at the NFL level but he’s going to try his hand at tackle in 2021. If he’s successful, it could mean a huge payoff come draft time.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Alabama S Jordan Battle

Battle flashed as a freshman and made four starts before taking over full-time last season as a sophomore. He’s got good size for the position and finished third on the team in tackles in 2020.

28. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

The lead back since arriving on campus, Spiller has averaged 5.5 and 5.4 yards per carry his first two seasons and has also been a threat as a receiver with 20 or more catches each season. At 6-1, 225 pounds, Spiller hits all the checkboxes for a lead back in the NFL as well.

29. Buffalo Bills: Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Doctors discovered a congenital spine fusion that forced Ross out of action last season and put his football career in jeopardy. However, he’s been working his way back and appears to be on the verge of being cleared to play. If that happens, he’ll be looking to pick up where he left off his first two seasons when he appeared to be a bonafide No. 1 caliber NFL receiver prospect.

30. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Ohio State could rival Alabama in the coming seasons as a hotbed of receiver talent. Wilson will be the “X” receiver for the Buckeyes this season after playing a bunch in the slot last year. If he can continue to increase his production and hold off all the talented players behind him, he’ll be near the top of another strong receiver class.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa puts out quality NFL offensive linemen on a regular basis and Linderbaum appears to be next. He’s the early favorite for the top center in the 2022 class.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia WR George Pickens

A torn ACL will probably rob the college football world of the chance to see Pickens in action this season. Which is a shame. It’s hard not to see the rangy Pickens and think of another Georgie receiver, A.J. Green. If Pickens comes back for his senior season in 2022, he could elevate his stock into the top ten like Green did. If he doesn’t, he has shown enough in his first two seasons that he still could end up a first-round pick.