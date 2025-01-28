Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For Patriots OC Vacancy, Has Spoken With Other Teams

Jordan Schultz reports Eric Bieniemy interviewed for the Patriots OC job and talks with other teams are ongoing.

Schultz adds that Bieniemy was a finalist for the job on new HC Mike Vrabel’s staff before they went with former OC Josh McDaniels. The Buccaneers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Jets, Raiders and Saints all still need to hire an OC this offseason.

Bieniemy, 55, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021. His contract was up again when he decided to leave to take the offensive coordinator job with the Commanders.

Bieniemy parted ways with the Commanders after the 2023 season and he caught on with UCLA as their associate head coach/offensive coordinator.

In 2023, the Commanders’ offense ranked No. 24 in total yards, No. 25 in total points, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.