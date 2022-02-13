Eric Bieniemy’s Future With Chiefs Uncertain

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy‘s future in Kansas City is up in the air, as his deal is about to expire.

Bieniemy is set to meet with Chiefs HC Andy Reid soon to discuss the future and Schefter says there are no assurances he will return.

Schefter writes Bieniemy is considering coaching in college, taking an offensive coordinator job with a different team or even taking a year off.

Bieniemy has been going year-to-year on his contract for a couple of seasons now as he’s been considered a top head coaching candidate for a while. Yet despite interviewing with 14 teams, he has yet to land one of those jobs.

The Chiefs already lost QB coach Mike Kafka to an offensive coordinator job with the Giants, so it seems fair to assume they would want to retain Bieniemy if he wants to be back.

Bieniemy, 52, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension last year.

In 2021, the Chiefs’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 16 in rushing yards, and No. 4 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.