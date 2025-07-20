Every NFL Player Slated To Wear #0 This Season

The NFL changed its rules regarding player numbers in 1973 and standardized numbers by position group. With this, no player was able to wear number 0 or 00, which had been previously worn by 19 players. 

In 2021, the NFL lessened its rules on jersey number restrictions and allowed it to be worn by all players except offensive and defensive linemen. The number is mostly dominated by cornerbacks, linebackers and edge rushers, but a few outliers exist at every spot. 

Here’s a list of every player wearing the number 0 for the upcoming season, broken down by team with position. Numbers can be changed up until the start of the regular season, so some players could be added to this list later on. 

Team Player Position
Arizona Cardinals Will Johnson CB
Atlanta Falcons Divine Deablo LB
Baltimore Ravens Roquan Smith LB
Buffalo Bills Keon Coleman WR
Carolina Panthers Ja’Tavion Sanders TE
Chicago Bears N/A N/A
Cincinnati Bengals N/A N/A
Cleveland Browns Greg Newsome II CB
Dallas Cowboys DeMarvion Overshown LB
Denver Broncos Jonathan Cooper EDGE
Detroit Lions N/A N/A
Green Bay Packers N/A N/A
Houston Texans Azeez Al-Shaair LB
Indianapolis Colts Camryn Bynum S
Jacksonville Jaguars Devin Lloyd LB
Kansas City Chiefs N/A N/A
Las Vegas Raiders Jakorian Bennett CB
Los Angeles Chargers Daiyan Henley LB
Los Angeles Rams Byron Young EDGE
Miami Dolphins Zach Wilson QB
Minnesota Vikings Ivan Pace Jr. LB
New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez CB
New Orleans Saints Ugo Amadi S
New York Giants Brian Burns EDGE
New York Jets Braelon Allen RB
Philadelphia Eagles N/A N/A
Pittsburgh Steelers N/A N/A
San Francisco 49ers Renardo Green CB
Seattle Seahawks DeMarcus Lawrence EDGE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers YaYa Diaby EDGE
Tennessee Titans Calvin Ridley WR
Washington Commanders Mike Sainristil CB

