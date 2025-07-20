Every NFL Player Slated To Wear #0 This Season

The NFL changed its rules regarding player numbers in 1973 and standardized numbers by position group. With this, no player was able to wear number 0 or 00, which had been previously worn by 19 players.
In 2021, the NFL lessened its rules on jersey number restrictions and allowed it to be worn by all players except offensive and defensive linemen. The number is mostly dominated by cornerbacks, linebackers and edge rushers, but a few outliers exist at every spot.
Here’s a list of every player wearing the number 0 for the upcoming season, broken down by team with position. Numbers can be changed up until the start of the regular season, so some players could be added to this list later on.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Arizona Cardinals
|Will Johnson
|CB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Baltimore Ravens
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|Buffalo Bills
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Chicago Bears
|N/A
|N/A
|Cincinnati Bengals
|N/A
|N/A
|Cleveland Browns
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Dallas Cowboys
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|Denver Broncos
|Jonathan Cooper
|EDGE
|Detroit Lions
|N/A
|N/A
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
|N/A
|Houston Texans
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|Indianapolis Colts
|Camryn Bynum
|S
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|N/A
|N/A
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Los Angeles Rams
|Byron Young
|EDGE
|Miami Dolphins
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|New England Patriots
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|New Orleans Saints
|Ugo Amadi
|S
|New York Giants
|Brian Burns
|EDGE
|New York Jets
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|N/A
|N/A
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|N/A
|N/A
|San Francisco 49ers
|Renardo Green
|CB
|Seattle Seahawks
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|EDGE
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|YaYa Diaby
|EDGE
|Tennessee Titans
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|Mike Sainristil
|CB
