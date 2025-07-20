Every NFL Player Slated To Wear #0 This Season

The NFL changed its rules regarding player numbers in 1973 and standardized numbers by position group. With this, no player was able to wear number 0 or 00, which had been previously worn by 19 players.

In 2021, the NFL lessened its rules on jersey number restrictions and allowed it to be worn by all players except offensive and defensive linemen. The number is mostly dominated by cornerbacks, linebackers and edge rushers, but a few outliers exist at every spot.

Here’s a list of every player wearing the number 0 for the upcoming season, broken down by team with position. Numbers can be changed up until the start of the regular season, so some players could be added to this list later on.