Extension Not Part Of Rams Trade For Matthew Stafford

According to Ian Rapoport, a new extension was not a part of the Rams’ trade with the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

Rapoport notes Stafford is still under contract for two more years and $43 million in total. Finding a new home was more important to Stafford than securing a new deal as a part of the trade.

Jourdan Rodrigue reports the Rams still could explore an extension with Stafford as a way to create additional cap space this year.

The Rams executed a blockbuster trade for Stafford Saturday night, about a week before the Super Bowl, sending a third-round pick in 2021, QB Jared Goff and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Lions.

Stafford, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

In 2020, Stafford appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards.