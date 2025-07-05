Extension Talks Expected To Pick Up Between Cowboys & Micah Parsons During Training Camp

Jeremy Fowler made an appearance on ESPN and gave an update on the contract situation involving the Cowboys and star LB Micah Parsons.

Fowler said that the situation is “relaxed” as people are on vacation for the summer, and the two sides will focus on the deal when they reconvene for training camp.

Fowler also added that the team is committed to getting the deal done with Parsons and usually extends their players in late August or early September.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones previously said they made a “record” offer to Parsons without his agent involved. Per Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, they had a handshake deal back in March, but Jones never called Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, to confirm it.

Parsons talked about the waiting game with the extension. He said the longer the talks go on, the more money it will cost the Cowboys.

“It’s going to cost them more,” Parsons said, per Hill.

According to Hill, Parsons wants to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, which would need to surpass Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s $40.25 million per year deal. He would like to get a contract done before camp and would not practice without a new deal.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.