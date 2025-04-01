Report: Cowboys Have Offered Micah Parsons ‘Record’ Contract

Perhaps the biggest Cowboys storyline this offseason is the looming extension for LB Micah Parsons.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones said he feels good about getting an extension done with Parsons and previously mentioned that recent contracts for Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby wouldn’t affect their negotiations.

According to Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys have offered Parsons a record contract without his agent involved, so no deal is done at the moment.

This would be the first time Dallas had any semblance of an offer for Parsons, as nothing came to fruition at the Scouting Combine or anytime since. Should the deal be anything close to a record deal, it would likely rival Garrett’s extension which amounts to $40 million per season.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.