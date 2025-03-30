Cowboys ‘Feel Good’ About Extension Talks With Micah Parsons

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said he feels “good” about the direction of extension talks between the team and star DE Micah Parsons.

“I don’t want to get into any details,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “It’s not fair for anybody, other than we’ve got a great working relationship with Micah and think the world of him. Like I’ve said, we’ve had good visits with him and feel good about where we’re headed.”

The price for star defensive ends has gone up this offseason following the extensions signed by Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett.

Jones wouldn’t go into details about whether either deal will impact their extension talks with Parsons.

“Like I said, I’m not going to get into any detail on where things are, and how far along we are or anything like that,” Jones said. “It’s not productive.”

Dallas has come under criticism for waiting too long to get extensions in place for their best players including Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

“We’ve done the early before, and we’ve waited until the end to do them,” Jones said. “A lot of it is just the negotiation itself. Some of them take longer than others. And we put about zero credibility or credence into people saying you wait too long.”

Last week, Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys have yet to extend a contract offer to Parsons’ representation.

Although Slater mentions owner Jerry Jones has spoken to Parsons “many times this offseason,” there still isn’t anything “meaningful to report.”

Slater noted the two sides had an initial meeting at the NFL Combine, but nothing has progressed since then. In the end, Parsons’ party is ready to talk when Dallas is.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $24.007 million in 2025 on his fifth-year option.

For what it’s worth, Parsons said in December he wasn’t necessarily prioritizing being the highest-paid defensive player and would prefer to have a deal wrapped up before training camp.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.