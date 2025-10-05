‘Extremely Unlikely’ Eagles Trade A.J. Brown Before Deadline

There has been a lot of speculation about the status of Eagles WR A.J. Brown the last few weeks after he’s gotten off to a very slow start, due largely to a limited number of targets.

Brown made a cryptic social media post after the team’s win over the Buccaneers that helped fuel some trade rumors. However, Brown later addressed the post before adding “I don’t think it’s a bad thing for wanting the ball.”

“It’s not just for targets or anything, to put numbers up, no,” Brown said this past week. “I see that we’re struggling, and I’m a guy that wants the ball in those times when we can’t find a way. Give it to me. When the game’s on the line, give the ball to me.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts are expected to try to get him the ball on Sunday against the Broncos.

Sources told Rapoport that the Eagles told teams interested in trade for Brown during the offseason that there is “no chance” they move him. Rapoport now says a trade before the deadline would be “extremely unlikely.”

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in four games for the Eagles and caught 14 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.