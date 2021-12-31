Falcons Activate DL Tyeler Davison, Sign OL Rick Leonard Off Vikings’ PS

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve activated DL Tyeler Davison from the COVID-19 list and signed OL Rick Leonard off of the Vikings’ practice squad.
Davison, 29, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons.
The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension last March.
In 2021, Davison has appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!