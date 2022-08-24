Falcons Activate LB Deion Jones From PUP List

According to Michael Rothstein, Falcons LB Deion Jones returned to practice on Wednesday after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Atlanta tried to trade Jones this offseason but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

The Falcons elected to not release Jones, as they believe he won’t be a distraction to the team

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones is set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.