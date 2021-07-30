Falcons Activate TE Lee Smith From COVID-19 List

According to Michael Rothstein, Falcons TE Lee Smith was activated from their COVID-19 list to their 90-man roster.

Smith, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. After four years with the Bills, Smith signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Raiders back in 2015.

Smith was set to make a base $3 million base salary for the 2017 season when he agreed to a pay cut. He later signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Bills in May of last year.

He is entering the final year of his contract and will make a base salary of $1,900,000 next season. The Bills traded Smith to the Falcons back in March in exchange for a 2022 late-round pick.

In 2020, Smith has appeared in two games for the Bills and caught one pass for one yard and one touchdown.