Falcons Activate TE Parker Hesse From COVID-19 List

The Falcons announced they have activated TE Parker Hesse from the COVID-19 list.

Hesse, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019, converting to tight end from defensive line. He was waived coming out of training camp and spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

Tennessee signed Hesse to a futures deal for the 2020 season but waived him during camp. He returned to the Titans halfway through the year on the practice squad and signed another futures deal after the season for 2021.

However, the Titans cut Hesse again back in May and he caught on with the Falcons.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.