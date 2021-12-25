Falcons Activating WR Marvin Hall & LB Daren Bates

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have activated LB Daren Bates from injured reserve and are also elevating WR Marvin Hall for their game on Sunday.

We have activated Daren Bates from the IR and elevated Marvin Hall (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday’s game. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 25, 2021

Hall, 28, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the season and later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad towards the end of the season.

Arizona brought him back on a future/reserve contract only to cut him loose a few weeks after the 2017 draft. He later had brief stints with the Falcons, Bears, Lions, and Browns before signing on with the Patriots this past June. New England, unfortunately, placed him on injured reserve and later released him with a settlement.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 17 passes for 290 yards receiving and two touchdowns.