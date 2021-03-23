Falcons Also Sign OLB Barkevious Mingo

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons continued to add to their roster Tuesday by signing OLB Barkevious Mingo.

It’s a one-year deal for Mingo, per Rapoport, who should at the very least provide a boost for Atlanta’s special teams unit.

Mingo, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.347 million rookie contract but the Browns declined Mingo’s fifth-year option that would have cost them $11.9 million in 2017.

Cleveland later traded Mingo to the Patriots for a 2017 fifth-round pick. From there, Mingo spent a year with the Colts and later signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle elected to trade Mingo to the Texans as part of the Jadeveon Clowney deal. He played out his contract in Houston and signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2020.

In 2020, Mingo appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.